Pinterest Inc (PINS) Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F Benjamin Silbermann Sold $2.6 million of Shares

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Benjamin Silbermann (insider trades) sold 52,600 shares of PINS on 10/21/2020 at an average price of $49.84 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $31.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.00 with and P/S ratio of 24.66. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $44.27. The price of the stock has increased by 19.72% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $43.53. The price of the stock has increased by 21.76% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $41.93. The price of the stock has increased by 26.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of PINS stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $50.1. The price of the stock has increased by 5.79% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of PINS stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 17.78% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of PINS stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $44.35. The price of the stock has increased by 19.5% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of PINS stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 17.78% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,734 shares of PINS stock on 09/28/2020 at the average price of $40.94. The price of the stock has increased by 29.46% since.

