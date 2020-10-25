  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
5 Stocks Growing Their Earnings

BJ's Restaurants on the list

October 25, 2020 | About: GIII +2.08% BJRI -8.48% PLOW +0.06% CLS +1.16% PLUS +0.88%

The following companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of Oct. 24, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

ePlus

ePlus Inc.'s (PLUS) earnings per share have grown 11.80% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 48.61% margin of safety at $71.08 per share. The price-earnings ratio 13.51. The share price has been as high as $99.63 and as low as $42.53 in the last year; it is currently 28.66% below its 52-week high and 67.13% above its 52-week low.

0d1e6f236b09462079750dd138473a46.png

The company, which provides information technology solutions, has a market cap of $963.38 million and an enterprise value of $930.04 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.27%.

Celestica

The earnings per share of Celestica Inc. (CLS) have grown 3.50% per annum over the past five years.

The price-book ratio is 0.63. The share price has been as high as $9.29 and as low as $2.63 in the last year; it is currently 25.94% below its 52-week high and 161.60% above its 52-week low.

ba908c7eb8557e6d4e4cbf19e21d051e.png

The electronic manufacturing service company has a market cap of $890 million and an enterprise value of $1.03 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.45% of outstanding shares, followed by Donald Smith (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.68% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.95%.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Inc.'s (PLOW) earnings per share have grown 3.30% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 131.44% margin of safety at $35.44 per share. The price-book ratio is $4.39. The share price has been as high as $56.89 and as low as $24.12 in the last year; it is currently 37.70% below its 52-week high and 46.93% above its 52-week low.

b5a33193966b4bcc74f75cf5feaa32e7.png

The company, which manufactures commercial vehicle attachments and equipment, has a market cap of $810.07 million and an enterprise value of $1.07 billion.

BJ's Restaurants

The earnings per share of BJ's Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) have grown 15.70% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 329.21% margin of safety at $32.25 per share. The price-book ratio is 2.30. The share price has been as high as $44.47 and as low as $6.01 in the last year; it is currently 27.48% below its 52-week high and 436.61% above its 52-week low.

56b398f59ddae153e058a9e67d90a84b.png

The company, which operates restaurants, has a market cap of $718.53 million and an enterprise value of $1.28 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.94% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.30%.

G-III Apparel

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.'s (GIII) earnings per share have grown 20.23% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 671.21% margin of safety at $13.88 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 10.21. The share price has been as high as $34.42 and as low as $2.96 in the last year; it is currently 59.67% below its 52-week high and 368.92% above its 52-week low.

3ee466c55170729adfea2b528dfb03ed.png

The textile company has a market cap of $671.22 million and an enterprise value of $1.06 billion.

With a 0.91% stake, Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Royce with 0.53% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.49%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

