Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 10/22/2020 at an average price of $69.87 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $27.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.53 with and P/S ratio of 241.54. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $69.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of MRNA stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $72.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $75.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.99% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $77.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.03% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of MRNA stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $73.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $70.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $71.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $76.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.29% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $74.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.29% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $70.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here