  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.3 million of Shares

October 24, 2020 | About: MRNA -0.44%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 10/22/2020 at an average price of $69.87 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $27.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.53 with and P/S ratio of 241.54. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $69.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of MRNA stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $72.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $75.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.99% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $77.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.03% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of MRNA stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $73.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $70.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $71.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $76.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.29% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $74.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.29% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $70.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)