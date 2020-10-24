ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Navient Corporation - NAVI

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) resulting from allegations that Navient may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 20, 2020, the Attorney General of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Navient. That same day, in a press release issued by the Office of the Attorney General announcing the lawsuit, the suit was summarized as "alleging the student loan servicer engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers' student loans."

On this news, Navient's stock price fell over 7% to close at $9.18 per share on October 21, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Navient's investors. If you purchased shares of Navient, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1972.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

