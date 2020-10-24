Exelixis Inc (EXEL) EVP and General Counsel Jeffrey Hessekiel Sold $872,337 of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Exelixis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Hessekiel (insider trades) sold 39,742 shares of EXEL on 10/21/2020 at an average price of $21.95 a share. The total sale was $872,337.

Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company. It is involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for people with cancer. The Cabometyx product generates maximum revenue for the company. Exelixis Inc has a market cap of $6.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.29 with a P/E ratio of 25.04 and P/S ratio of 7.06.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of EXEL stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

