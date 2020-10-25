  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction

October 25, 2020 | About: TSX:CVE -1.21%

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) will host a joint conference call and webcast today, Sunday, October 25, 2020, starting at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) to discuss their proposed transaction to create a new integrated Canadian oil and natural gas company.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-529-0230 (toll-free in North America) or 236-389-2157 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

The conference call webcast link will be available at cenovus.com and huskyenergy.com via the URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1392891&tp_key=980bc4ec79. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Cenovus
Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Husky
Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. For more information, visit huskyenergy.com.

Find Husky on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Cenovus Contacts
Investor Relations
Sherry Wendt, Director, Investor Relations
403-766-7711		Media Relations
Reg Curren, Senior Advisor, Media Relations
403-766-7751
Husky Contacts
Investor Relations
Leo Villegas, Director, Investor Relations
403-513-7817		Media Relations
Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services
403-298-7088

f28bae5b-5a1c-4bfd-ac4a-6420a1970288

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)