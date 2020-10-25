  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Statement about Possible Acquisition

October 25, 2020 | About: NAS:DNKN -0.38%

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2020

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of two of the world's most recognized brands, Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, confirms that it has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands. There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached. The Company will not comment further unless and until a transaction is agreed or discussions are terminated.

(PRNewsfoto/Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.)

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and approximately 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-brands-group-inc-statement-about-possible-acquisition-301159210.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.


