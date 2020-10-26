Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.
Array Technologies
Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) CEO James Macmillan Fusaro bought 182,772 shares on Oct. 19 at a price of $22.00. The price of the stock has increased by 90.91% since then.
Array Technologies manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production.
The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion. Its shares traded at $42.00 as of Oct. 23.
On Oct. 19, Array Technologies announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 54,625,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share.
Chief Financial Officer Nipul M. Patel bought 37,068 shares on Oct. 19 at a price of $22. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 90.91%.
Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer K. Cheraso bought 25,588 shares on Oct. 19 at a price of $22. The price of the stock has increased by 90.91% since then.
Director John Bradford Forth bought 60,924 shares on Oct. 19 at a price of $22. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 90.91%.
Chief Operating Officer Stuart M. Bolland bought 53,461 shares on Oct. 19 at a price of $22. The price of the stock has increased by 90.91% since then.
Chief Technology Officer Lucas D. Creasy bought 19,191 shares on Oct. 19 at a price of $22. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 90.91%.
Chief Commercial Officer Jeffrey P. Krantz bought 71,281 shares on Oct. 19 at a price of $22. The price of the stock has increased by 90.91% since then.
Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 30,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $13.33.
Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.
The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion. Its shares traded at $13.54 as of Oct. 23.
Net investment income during the three months ended June 30 was $35.07 million, compared to $19.41 million for the prior-year quarter.
Golub bought 4,000 shares on Oct. 12 at a price of $13.74; 4,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $13.61; 10,000 shares on Oct. 16 at a price of $13.45; 10,000 shares on Oct. 20 at a price of $13.32; and 10,000 shares on Oct. 22 at a price of $13.21. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 2.5%.
Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on Oct. 12 at a price of $13.74; 4,000 shares on Oct. 14 at a price of $13.61; 10,000 shares on Oct. 16 at a price of $13.45; 10,000 shares on Oct. 20 at a price of $13.32; and 10,000 shares on Oct. 22 at a price of $13.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.5% since then.
Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.
