52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Equity Residential

The price of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $51.31, which is 44.6% off the 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $19.1 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34 as of Oct. 23. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.63%. The forward dividend yield is 4.70%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 6.60% over the past 10 years.

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 304 apartment communities with around 78,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 825 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle and Boston.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $271.48 million compared to $321.30 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Equity Commonwealth

The price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $26.70, which is 25.5% off the 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 38.09 as of Oct. 23. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 1.60% over the past five years.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and operation of office buildings located throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office assets. These properties are fairly evenly dispersed between many of America's major urban markets, notably Philadelphia, Chicago, Austin and Denver. Equity Commonwealth derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants occupying its offices. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue generation include a variety of travel, household goods, publishing and financial firms.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $25.8 million compared to a net income of $240.3 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The price of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $13.10, which is 48.3% off the 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06 as of Oct. 23. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 6.41%. The forward dividend yield is 6.41%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 6.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Piedmont Office Realty Trust's business predictability at 2 out of 5 stars.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development and management of commercial real estate properties throughout the U.S. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily composed of office properties located in major American metropolitan areas. Piedmont derives most of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants in mid- to long-term lease agreements. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of its assets in Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Dallas and Boston. Piedmont's largest customers in terms of rental revenue are U.S. Government entities, business services companies and financial institutions.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $192.4 million compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

