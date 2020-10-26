  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Appointment of Corporate Broker

October 26, 2020 | About: LSE:GYS +0.68% OTCPK:JKPTF +0%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Gamesys, (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the appointment of Numis Securities Limited as joint corporate broker, alongside Berenberg, with immediate effect.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
[email protected]

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 478 8150
[email protected]

Numis Securities Limited

Garry Levin
Tom Jacob
+44 (0) 207 260 1000

Berenberg

Chris Bowman
Mark Whitmore
+44 (0) 209 207 7800

Finsbury

James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801

[email protected]

