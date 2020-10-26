  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: NJDCY +1.74%

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020.

The highlights are as follows:

  • First half net sales and operating profit increased 0.1% Y/Y to ¥751.8 billion, 12.0% Y/Y to ¥69.2 billion, respectively. Both net sales and operating profit increased Y/Y.
  • Q2 quarterly net sales increased 23.2% Q/Q to ¥414.9 billion, marking a record high. Operating profit increased 48.9% Q/Q to ¥41.4 billion due to contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure and optimization of fixed cost through WPR4 program. Double-digit operating profit ratio (10%) recovered
  • Upward revision to full-year FY2020 financial forecasts
  • EPS: ¥ 83.28 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentagesSix months ended
September 30,		Increase
(Decrease)
%		Three months ended
September 30,		Increase
(Decrease)
%
20202019 20202019
Net sales751,794751,2770.1%414,918390,4036.3%
Operating profit69,18061,78712.0%41,38734,15521.2%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales9.2 %8.2 %　-10.0%8.7%　-
Profit before income taxes66,00563,3304.2%38,59532,39519.1%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales8.8%8.4%-9.3%8.3%　-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent48,78327,22779.2%28,72523,94320.0%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales6.5 %3.6 %-6.9%6.1%　-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic		83.2846.26-49.0440.67-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted		83.2846.26-49.0440.67　-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news1026-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 26, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2020, 29.7% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 19.8% by automotive products; 36.4% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.9% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
[email protected]
