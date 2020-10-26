Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020.
The highlights are as follows:
- First half net sales and operating profit increased 0.1% Y/Y to ¥751.8 billion, 12.0% Y/Y to ¥69.2 billion, respectively. Both net sales and operating profit increased Y/Y.
- Q2 quarterly net sales increased 23.2% Q/Q to ¥414.9 billion, marking a record high. Operating profit increased 48.9% Q/Q to ¥41.4 billion due to contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure and optimization of fixed cost through WPR4 program. Double-digit operating profit ratio (10%) recovered
- Upward revision to full-year FY2020 financial forecasts
- EPS: ¥ 83.28 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Six months ended
September 30,
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|751,794
|751,277
|0.1%
|414,918
|390,403
|6.3%
|Operating profit
|69,180
|61,787
|12.0%
|41,387
|34,155
|21.2%
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|9.2 %
|8.2 %
|-
|10.0%
|8.7%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|66,005
|63,330
|4.2%
|38,595
|32,395
|19.1%
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|8.8%
|8.4%
|-
|9.3%
|8.3%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|48,783
|27,227
|79.2%
|28,725
|23,943
|20.0%
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|6.5 %
|3.6 %
|-
|6.9%
|6.1%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic
|83.28
|46.26
|-
|49.04
|40.67
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted
|83.28
|46.26
|-
|49.04
|40.67
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news1026-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 26, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2020, 29.7% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 19.8% by automotive products; 36.4% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.9% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|[email protected]