3 Japanese Stocks With Low Price-Book Ratios

Searching for stocks whose market capitalization surpasses $2 billion and whose price-book ratio is trading below 1.5 could give investors a higher chance of unearthing value opportunities.

Thus, value investors may be interested in the following Japanese stocks, as they match the above-listed criteria.

Hitachi Ltd

The first company that meets the criteria is Hitachi Ltd (HTHIY), a Japanese international conglomerate company.

The stock price was trading at around $69.60 per share at close on Oct. 23 for a market capitalization of $33.65 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.16. Hitachi's book value was $58.39 per share as of the most recent quarter that ended on June 29.

The stock price has decreased by 10% over the past year for a 52-week range of $45.97 to $86.87.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to both the financial strength and the profitability of the company.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $85.52 per share on Wall Street.

Ricoh Co Ltd

The second company that meets the above characteristics is Ricoh Co Ltd (RICOY), a Japanese provider of business equipment and supplies.

The stock price was trading at around $6.58 per share at close on Oct. 23 for a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.56. Ricoh Co's book value was $11.50 per share as of the most recent quarter which ended on June 29.

The stock price has declined by 28.24% over the past year for a 52-week range of $5.76 to $11.89.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $8.19 per share on Wall Street.

Hino Motors Ltd

The third company that meets the criteria is Hino Motors Ltd (HINOY), a Japanese global manufacturer and seller of large commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses.

The stock price was trading at around $77 per share on Oct. 23 for a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.88. Hino Motors' book value was $87.73 per share as of the most recent quarter that ended on June 29.

The stock price has declined 15.5% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $41.99 to $105.63.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock has a hold recommendation rating with an average target price of $64.14 per share on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

