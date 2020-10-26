  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
3 Japanese Stocks With Low Price-Book Ratios

They could represent value opportunities

October 26, 2020

Searching for stocks whose market capitalization surpasses $2 billion and whose price-book ratio is trading below 1.5 could give investors a higher chance of unearthing value opportunities.

Thus, value investors may be interested in the following Japanese stocks, as they match the above-listed criteria.

Hitachi Ltd

The first company that meets the criteria is Hitachi Ltd (HTHIY), a Japanese international conglomerate company.

The stock price was trading at around $69.60 per share at close on Oct. 23 for a market capitalization of $33.65 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.16. Hitachi's book value was $58.39 per share as of the most recent quarter that ended on June 29.

The stock price has decreased by 10% over the past year for a 52-week range of $45.97 to $86.87.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to both the financial strength and the profitability of the company.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $85.52 per share on Wall Street.

Ricoh Co Ltd

The second company that meets the above characteristics is Ricoh Co Ltd (RICOY), a Japanese provider of business equipment and supplies.

The stock price was trading at around $6.58 per share at close on Oct. 23 for a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.56. Ricoh Co's book value was $11.50 per share as of the most recent quarter which ended on June 29.

The stock price has declined by 28.24% over the past year for a 52-week range of $5.76 to $11.89.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $8.19 per share on Wall Street.

Hino Motors Ltd

The third company that meets the criteria is Hino Motors Ltd (HINOY), a Japanese global manufacturer and seller of large commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses.

The stock price was trading at around $77 per share on Oct. 23 for a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.88. Hino Motors' book value was $87.73 per share as of the most recent quarter that ended on June 29.

The stock price has declined 15.5% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $41.99 to $105.63.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock has a hold recommendation rating with an average target price of $64.14 per share on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about gold, silver and precious metals mining industries. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

