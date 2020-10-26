Absolute Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020













Three Months Ended September 30,















2019(1)











Actual







2020(1)











Estimated















(in thousands)







Net income







$







3,451







$







2,602







Income tax expense(1)















1,186















1,294







Finance income, net















(112)















(22)







Interest expense – lease liability















131















139







Foreign exchange loss















13















186







Share-based compensation















1,167















2,593







Amortization of property and equipment















825















866







Amortization of right of use assets(2)















413















490







Adjusted EBITDA







$







7,074







$







8,148









(1)







Estimated amount for the three months ended September 30, 2020 assumes an effective tax rate of 33%.







(2)







Absolute adopted IFRS 16, “Leases” effective July 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. See the section titled “New Accounting Pronouncements” in the June 30, 2020 MD&A and Note 2(e) in the notes to the June 30, 2020 financial statements, each of which is available on SEDAR.





Absolute Software Corporation (“Absolute”; ABT.TO), a leader in Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced that, based on preliminary financial data, revenue for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 is expected to be approximately USD$28.5 million, Adjusted EBITDAand net income for the same period are expected to be approximately USD$8.1 million and USD$2.6 million, respectively, and cash flow from operating activities for the same period is expected to be approximately USD$14.7 million.These estimates are preliminary and are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors, and remain subject to Absolute’s management’s and Audit Committee’s reviews and the completion of regular financial closing and review procedures for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Additional adjustments to the preliminary estimates presented above may be identified, and final results for this fiscal period may vary from these preliminary estimates. These preliminary estimates are intended to provide information about management’s current expectations regarding certain aspects of Absolute’s financial performance. Reliance on the information presented herein may not be appropriate for other purposes.Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint® security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.©2020 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and SELF-HEALING ENDPOINT are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.Absolute believes that analyzing operating results exclusive of significant noncash items or items not controllable in the relevant period provides a useful measure of its performance.Consistent with its financial disclosure in past quarters, the term Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before deducting interest and investment gains (losses), income taxes, amortization of property and equipment and right of use assets, foreign exchange gain or loss, share-based compensation, and restructuring and reorganization charges and post-retirement benefits. The items excluded in the determination of Adjusted EBITDA are share-based compensation, amortization of property and equipment and right of use assets, and restructuring and reorganization charges and certain post-retirement benefits.Adjusted EBITDA is a nonstandard measure under IFRS and is unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Readers are cautioned that the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA is meant to add to, and not replace, the discussion of financial results or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a discussion of the purpose of this non-IFRS measure, please refer to “” in Absolute’s management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2020 dated August 10, 2020, available on SEDAR.The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, for the periods presented.

