Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray Approved by EPA for Use Against the Virus that Causes COVID-19

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray (EPA Reg No. 4091-20-3573) as effective at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Sanitizing Spray kills viruses that cause common colds and the flu, including Human Coronavirus, Influenza A H1N1, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual protection against viruses.







Microban 24 provides continuous protection against the Enterobacter aerogenes and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, for up to 24 hours when used as directed.







About P&G

About Procter & Gamble Professional

For a product to claim it kills a specific pathogen, the EPA must conduct a data review and provide approval. Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray has been tested by a third-party lab, in accordance with the EPA testing guidelines, and was shown to kill SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds.In addition to providing an initial kill of the virus that causes COVID-19, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is approved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including viruses that cause common colds and the flu.Microban 24 also provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times.“Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray was introduced in February to give consumers a sanitizing product that works as hard as they do, providing protection against bacteria for up to 24 hours,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “As Americans shifted from their standard sanitizing routine to one focused on protecting their homes against the COVID-19 virus, Procter & Gamble has been diligently working with scientists and health experts to ensure that Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray provides the effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus that people need.”While COVID-19 has been a primary concern for many Americans over the past eight months, the CDC is stressing the importance of reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, this fall and winter as more important than ever.In addition to viral illnesses like the flu, the coming sick season is also the time of year when bacterial illnesses, such as strep throat, are more common.That’s why in 2020, it’s important to have a sanitizing tool that will initially kill both viruses and bacteria. However, Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray will also continue killing 99.9% of bacteriafor 24 hours to provide consumers with peace of mind that their home is protected during a time when the spread of bacteria is top of mind.“With delays in COVID-19 virus testing, having any infection may lead to significant disruptions at home, school, and work. Therefore, over the coming cold and flu season, it will be especially important to ensure protection against viruses and bacteria that can cause infections,” said Dr. Frank Esper, an expert in respiratory viruses & emerging infectious diseases and an advisor to Microban 24. “The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (including fever, sore throat, fatigue, and cough) are indistinguishable from many common bacterial and viral infections that continue to circulate in the community, so it’s best to use the tools that provide you with as much protection as possible.”Prior to this approval, the EPA included Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray (EPA registration #4091-20-3573) on the EPA List N, which provided a list of products shown to be effective against harder to kill viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2, under the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogen Policy.“We know that cleaning and disinfecting are top of mind with everyone during the pandemic, but especially for consumers who are returning to restaurants and hotels in a socially-distanced way,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America P&G Professional. “[url="]Our+research[/url] corroborates that people visiting restaurants and hotels would like the facilities to use cleaning and disinfecting products from manufacturers or brands they know and trust. That’s why our trusted brands, like Microban 24 Professional, are the right choice for the cleaning programs put in place by our customers.”Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is available in both Fresh Scent and Citrus Scent. The entire Microban 24 product lineup is sold at major retailers nationwide in store and online. Microban 24 Professional is sold through P&G Professional, the away from home division, to professional end-users in foodservice, hospitality, non-acute healthcare, building cleaning and maintenance, and transportation.To learn more, please visit [url="]Microban24.com[/url]. Follow Microban 24 on [url="]Instagram+[/url]and [url="]Facebook+[/url]at @Microban24 for tips and tricks on how to get the most out of your cleaning products, as well as updates on future innovations and offerings.P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn® Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com+[/url]for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.P&G Professional is the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, serving the hospitality, foodservice, building cleaning and maintenance, healthcare, and food/drug/mass industries. P&G Professional offers complete solutions utilizing its parent company's scale, trusted brands and strengths in market and consumer understanding. P&G Professional features such brands as Tide® Professional, Dawn® Professional, Cascade® Professional, Mr. Clean® Professional, Febreze® Professional, Swiffer® Professional, Comet®, Spic and Span®, Bounty®, Safeguard®, and its own brand, P&G Pro Line®. Please visit [url="]www.pgpro.com[/url] for the latest information about P&G Professional's solutions and services.

