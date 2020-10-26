Ealixir Announces Commencement of $5 Million Equity Raise

MIAMI, LONDON, and MILAN, Italy, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an Internet technology company, specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights, today, announced the Company’s commencement of an offshore $5 million equity offering through the “best efforts” offer and sale of 2,000,000 shares of its Common Stock at USD $2.50 per share.



Ealixir has signed an Arrangement and Placement Agreement with London, UK based Pairstech Capital Management LLP (Pairstech) to place the shares with Qualified Investors in England and Italy. The Company has agreed to provide investors with “piggyback” registration rights as part of the terms of this Offering.

Upon closing of the Offering the Company intends to file a registration statement with the SEC in order to become a full reporting company and uplist to trade its Common Stock on the OTCQB.

As part of this effort Ealixir has engaged an independent auditor and PCOAB registered accounting firm, BF Borgers CPA, PC to conduct an audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2018 and 2019.

Established by Italian businessman Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir specializes in the management and protection of its clients digital identity. According to market and consumer data provider Statista, almost 4.57 billion people, or 59 percent of the global population, were active internet users as of July 2020.1 Since the internet has become the first place most individuals look for information, incorrect information can compromise both the reputation and credibility of a person or a company. Ealixir provides its clients the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet by choosing which links appear in an internet search. Ealixir’s mission is to guarantee accurate results in the management of the digital image, by best supporting and assisting their customers. With offices in 28 countries, Ealixir provides 24-hour customer service, a money back satisfaction guarantee, and intends to utilize the increased equity capital to expand its operations into additional countries throughout the world.

Enea Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir said, “Ealixir’s objective is to help its customers manage their online identity. Our goal is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on the Internet. We believe that the successful result of our private offering will satisfy our capital requirements for the foreseeable future and allow us to continue to expand our operations. The capital increase will be functional to the reinforcement of the company's structure, the enhancement of an advanced software dedicated to management control and to set the negotiations for the acquisition of two target companies that will strengthen the company's international presence and business model.

Once done we look forward to becoming a full reporting company in the US, with our ultimate goal of listing our stock for trading on a national exchange.”

About Pairstech Capital Management LLP

Pairstech Capital Management LLP (Pairstech) is a London-based investment management firm founded in 2007 by Enrico Danieletto. The company is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, registered nr. 477155. Pairstech offers expertise in a variety of asset classes and provides institutional investors and HNWY with a range of products representing true diversification with the best available risk-reward profile. Pairstech is a Euronext Listing Sponsor and part of the Aleph Group Plc. More info can be found at https://pairstech.alephgroup.io/

About Ealixir Inc.

Founded in Italy in 2018 by Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet. The idea behind Ealixir Inc. is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine.

The Company provides four services to individuals and businesses, including:

Ealixir Removal - protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform;

Ealixir Story - assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web;

NewsDelete - filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and

WebID - prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands and companies, understanding the health status of a digital entity.

Ealixir Removal is the only service that guarantees the removal of unwanted or unfounded links in all cases, offering a money back guarantee to its clients. For more information visit www.ealixir.com .

The Foregoing is Not an Offer to Purchase or Sell Securities. This overview is for informational purposes and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in Ealixir, Inc. and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Interests in the Company, if offered, will only be available to parties who are “accredited investors” (as defined in Rule 501 promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) and who are interested in investing in the Company on their own behalf. Any offering or solicitation will be made only to qualified prospective investors pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum, and the subscription documents, all of which should be read in their entirety.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing business and there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional expansion of our service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

