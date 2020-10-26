  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Montrose Environmental Group Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:MEG +0%


Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on November 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.



3Q20 Conference Call Date & Time:


Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST



To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-877-407-9208 or internationally 1-201-493-6784 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Montrose Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Montrose website at [url="]www.montrose-env.com[/url]. For those who are unable listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Montrose website for 30 days.



About Montrose



Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit [url="]www.montrose-env.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005100/en/


