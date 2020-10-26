  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Castle Biosciences to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 9, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: NAS:CSTL +0%


Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, after the close of market on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.



Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.



Conference Call and Webcast Details



A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F77jh5cib[/url] or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website ([url="]www.castlebiosciences.com[/url]). Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until Nov. 30, 2020.



To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 877-282-2581 from the United States and Canada, or +1 470-495-9479 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 3586364.



There will be a brief Question & Answer session following the corporate update.



About Castle Biosciences



Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; [url="]www.SkinMelanoma.com[/url]), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC, [url="]www.MySCCSkinCancer.com[/url]) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; [url="]www.MyUvealMelanoma.com[/url]). Castle also has products in development for other underserved cancers, the most advanced of which is focused on patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit [url="]www.CastleBiosciences.com[/url].



DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq and are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005007/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)