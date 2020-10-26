  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AECOM to announce fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results on November 16th

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:ACM +0%


AECOM (NYSE:NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, will hold a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors on November 16, 2020 at 12 P.M. Eastern Time, during which management will present the Company's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 financial results, strategic accomplishments and market trends.



The live webcast and a replay will be available online at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.aecom.com[/url]. The site will also host the press release announcing the financial results and the presentation slides containing additional financial and operating information on the day of the call.



The conference call can be accessed directly by dialing 833-231-8276 (U.S. or Canada) or 647-253-8791 (international) and entering passcode 5097585.



About AECOM



AECOM (NYSE:NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of approximately $13.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005260/en/


