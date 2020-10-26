  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Acacia Research to Release Third Quarter Financial Results

October 26, 2020


[url="]Acacia+Research+Corporation[/url] (“Acacia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACTG) announced today it will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT.



The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.



To access the live call, please dial (877) 407-0778 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8565 (international). The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Facaciaresearch.com[/url] under the News & Events tab. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.



About Acacia Research Corporation



Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) invests in Intellectual Property Assets and partners with inventors and patent owners to realize the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner.



Information about Acacia Research Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at [url="]www.acaciaresearch.com[/url].



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the ability to successfully implement our strategic plan, the ability to successfully build out a new leadership team within a certain timeframe, the ability to streamline financial reporting, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and attract new business, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments addressing licensing and enforcement of patents and/or intellectual property in general, general economic conditions and the success of our investments. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent and forthcoming Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and any amendments to the forgoing, and other SEC filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.



The results achieved in the most recent quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved by us in any subsequent quarters, as it is currently anticipated that Acacia Research Corporation’s financial results will vary, and may vary significantly, from quarter to quarter. This variance is expected to result from a number of factors, including risk factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition referenced above, and the particular structure of our licensing transactions, which may impact the amount of inventor royalties and contingent legal fees expenses we incur from period to period.

