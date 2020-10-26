OMNIQ Issues October 2020 Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Continued Traction in Global Supply Chain Mobility and Smart City Markets

AI-based machine vision technology cementing Company’s solid position as supplier of touchless solutions for multiple industries

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has issued its October 2020 Letter to Shareholders. The letter highlights the Company's recent business developments, growing target markets, and strategy for the future.

Recent highlights include:

Announced a partnership with Zebra Technologies that integrates our AI-based machine vision technology with Zebra’s MotionWorks location solution for advanced logistics yard management

Awarded a $1.0-million purchase order by a leading sales and marketing agency focused on supporting consumer packaged goods companies and retailers

Awarded $1.8-million project related to the implementation of an advanced delivery logistics initiative for a global metal solutions company

Began deployment of SeeDOT™ systems for accurate, automated and real-time monitoring of commercial vehicles at weigh and safety stations in a Southern U.S. state

Announced orders totaling $3.5 million from a worldwide leader in third-party logistics for the supply of mobile data collection devices for order fulfillment and warehouse management

Announced a $4.0-million order from a leading healthcare and pharmaceutical supplier for the supply of mobile data collection devices

Announced a $5.5-million order from a leading supermarket chain for the supply of mobile data collection, computing and communications equipment

Generated sales of $26.5 million for the first six months of 2020

“2020 has been a landmark year for OMNIQ, as we’ve continued to advance our business and further cement our already solid position as the supplier of choice for AI-based machine vision technology needs and supply chain solutions for Fortune 500 companies, institutions, and government agencies and municipalities around the world,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “OMNIQ is stronger than ever, with our touchless solutions receiving broadened demand across many industries as organizations apply COVID-19 safety measures. We are working relentlessly to achieve another year of growth and to create value for our shareholders.”

To view the Company's Letter to Shareholders in its entirety, please visit: OMNIQ Investor Relations

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

