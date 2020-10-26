ImagineAR Announces Andrew Beranbom, CEO & Founder of First Tube Media, as Advisor to CEO to Launch Immersive AR Live Music Streaming Activations

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR(CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce that Andrew Beranbom has joined the Company as an Advisor to the CEO for the purpose of launching Immersive AR Engagement during Live Streaming Branded Music Concerts. Mr. Beranbom is the CEO & Founder of First Tube Media with current clients including GrubHub, St. Jude's Hospital and Tito's Vodka. ImagineAR believes Mr. Beranbom will significantly accelerate the Company's presence and revenue in Live Streaming Branded Music Concerts.

Andrew Beranbom said; "ImagineAR is the most advanced AR platform in the market today and I am excited to have the opportunity to dig in deeper into their innovative capabilities and leverage the platform to bring next gen engagement experiences for brands. With the explosion of livestream creation and consumer behavior it is an exciting time to think through the next phase of innovation around consumer engagement and how to bring in the 2nd screen to live media experiences and create demonstrable ROI.

Since the pandemic started, First Tube Media has executed over 50+ brand owned exclusive livestreams with companies including Grubhub, Northwell Health, MasterCard, Chase, CDW, Tito's Vodka creating must watch "tune in moments" that have engaged over 60 million fans via a variety of premier artists from Camila Cabello, Questlove, Meghan Trainor and just over the past 6 weeks most recently 3 #1 Billboard artists Morgan Wallen, Ian Diorr and 24kGolden.

"Andrew is a forward-thinking entrepreneur and truly understands the enormous potential of integrating Augmented Reality for Brand Sponsored Live Streaming Events to drive engagement," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. "With today's paradigm shift in digital live experiences, Mobile Augmented Reality is a perfect engagement technology to compliment First Tube Media's innovative digital live experiences and drive revenue."

About First Tube Media

First Tube Media brings the live industry together to create must-watch live cultural moments. Its platform enables talent, event creators and sponsors to find each other and connect via a full-service approach operating premium live stream creation and proprietary distribution services that deliver endless online exposure and clear ROI. The company is a full-service team of music industry experts, film makers, digital marketing experts, and software developers creating Tune-In worthy branded live content distributed and optimized for ROI. Clients Include GrubHub, Tito's Vodka, MasterCard, Northwell Health and St. Jude's Hospital. www.firsttubemedia.com

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

