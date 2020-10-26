Protalix BioTherapeutics to Participate in Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

CARMIEL, Israel, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, it will participate in the Virtual KOL Roundtable, covering both the Company and pegunigalsidase alfa, or PRX–102, the Company's lead drug candidate for the treatment of Fabry Disease. The KOL Roundtable is taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 27 through Thursday, October 29.

The Company's Roundtable presentation will be a live video webcast, moderated discussion for up to one hour. Representing the Company will be Dror Bashan , the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eyal Rubin , the Company's Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will be joined by KOL David G. Warnock, M.D., University of Alabama at Birmingham , who will discuss the current treatment landscape, as well as the unmet medical need for treating Fabry patients.

David Warnock, M.D. received a BA degree in 1966 from the University of California at Berkeley and received his M.D. degree in 1970 from the University of California, San Francisco. Following a fellowship at the NIH, his positions included Section Chief at the San Francisco VA Medical Center, Director of Nephrology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) from 1988 to 2008, and Director of the Office of Human Research at UAB from 2005 to 2008. He served as the Marie K Ingalls Professor of Medicine and the Hilda B. Anderson Endowed Professor in Nephrology at UAB and became an Emeritus Professor of Medicine at UAB in October 2015. Dr. Warnock's focus is on the genetic and environmental factors that contribute to hypertension and chronic kidney disease. The spectrum extends from basic studies of salt and water transport systems to population-based studies of the prevalence of CKD and the association with stroke and heart disease. Another focus is inherited disorders of renal function, with a current emphasis on the renal manifestations of Fabry disease. Additional research interests include acid-base physiology, sodium transport mechanisms, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and kidney disease, and inherited renal diseases. Dr. Warnock has been actively treating Fabry disease since 2001. He started the first US patient on commercial enzyme replacement therapy (Fabrazyme®) in April 2003. He served on the Genzyme/Sanofi North American Fabry Registry Advisory Board as well as their International Advisory Board from 2003 – 2018. Dr. Warnock has been working with the Company as an advisor since 2015. He has published extensively about the diagnosis and management of Fabry disease.

The Company's Roundtable presentation will be webcast live from the Company's website and will be available via the following links:

Webcast Details:

Company Link: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0

Webcast Link: https://tinyurl.com/y5k635xy

Please access the websites at least 15 minutes ahead of the presentation to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

The presentation will be available for replay for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX–106, an orally-delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

