Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Saturn Arch Aircraft Operations, Sustainment and Integration

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:LDOS +0%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2020

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a follow-on contract by Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The sole source, Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee (CPFF) contract has a total estimated value of $306 million.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

Through this follow-on contract, Leidos will provide the full spectrum of turnkey ground and flight operations for the Saturn Arch aircraft in Outside the Contiguous United States (OCONUS) contingency environments. It includes a one-year base period of performance followed by two one-year option periods with a six-month extension. Work will be performed at Bridgewater Airport in Virginia as well as various OCONUS locations.

"Leidos is proud to continue our long-standing support for the Saturn Arch program," said Micah Stauffer, Leidos vice president of QRC Airborne ISR Systems. "Our airborne solutions operation is uniquely positioned with the operational experience, key infrastructure and strategic industry partnerships necessary to ensure the success of the warfighter's mission."

Through this contract, Leidos will also leverage the airborne solution operation's deep expertise in specialized systems to provide aircraft engineering, design, fabrication, modification and installation of DHC-8 aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. This will include Improved Aircrew Survivability Equipment (I-ASE) and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) systems, specialized avionics and communications packages as well as other technical improvements directed by the customer.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include contract valuation assuming the exercise of all options. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

