Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Saturn Arch Aircraft Operations, Sustainment and Integration

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a follow-on contract by Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The sole source, Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee (CPFF) contract has a total estimated value of $306 million.

Through this follow-on contract, Leidos will provide the full spectrum of turnkey ground and flight operations for the Saturn Arch aircraft in Outside the Contiguous United States (OCONUS) contingency environments. It includes a one-year base period of performance followed by two one-year option periods with a six-month extension. Work will be performed at Bridgewater Airport in Virginia as well as various OCONUS locations.

"Leidos is proud to continue our long-standing support for the Saturn Arch program," said Micah Stauffer, Leidos vice president of QRC Airborne ISR Systems. "Our airborne solutions operation is uniquely positioned with the operational experience, key infrastructure and strategic industry partnerships necessary to ensure the success of the warfighter's mission."

Through this contract, Leidos will also leverage the airborne solution operation's deep expertise in specialized systems to provide aircraft engineering, design, fabrication, modification and installation of DHC-8 aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. This will include Improved Aircrew Survivability Equipment (I-ASE) and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) systems, specialized avionics and communications packages as well as other technical improvements directed by the customer.

