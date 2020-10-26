KBR to Perform Sustainment Engineering on USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon via $88M Task Order

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) was awarded an $88 million task order to provide sustainment engineering for the F-16 Fighting Falcon – a proven, highly maneuverable multi-role fighter aircraft for the U.S. and allied nations – in support of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). KBR will also provide support to the A-10 Thunderbolt II and T-38 Talon aircraft. This work is expected to be performed over a five-year period in Clearfield, Utah.

KBR will help advance the operational safety, suitability and effectiveness of these aircraft. The company will analyze and make recommendations related to reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability and interoperability; air worthiness; life cycle management; failure testing; and diminishing manufacturing sourcing issues. This work includes conducting research and development related to flaw detection and corrosion resistance for AFLCMC's Defense Systems Life Cycle Management Center.

KBR is tasked to collect, compile and analyze data to identify and prioritize deficient, aging components; develop test systems and analytical tools; perform obsolescence and diminishing source analysis and non-destructive inspection analysis; and other engineering tasks that positively impact the warfighter's ability to safely and effectively execute the mission.

"We are excited for the opportunity to grow with the F-16 program and continue our wide-ranging partnership with the U.S. Air Force," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President. "This win is another example of our commitment to keep aircraft mission ready for men and women in uniform. We are the team behind the warriors who fly, fight and win."

This is the fourth straight task order KBR has won supporting the F-16 System Program Office. The USAF Installation Contracting Center awarded KBR this cost-plus, fixed fee task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract.

KBR is one of the leading systems engineering and integration providers to the U.S. military. The company's domain expertise spans more than 40 years. KBR currently supports more than 25 Navy, Army and Air Force platforms, including the B-1, E-2, F/A-18, F-15, F-35 and H-60, and various unmanned aerial systems. Whether on land, at sea, in the air, space, or cyberspace, KBR is engineering solutions for the needs of today and tomorrow.

About the DoD IAC program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

