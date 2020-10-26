Hormel Foods Announces the Advancement of Paul Kuehneman and Eldon Quam to Assistant Controllers

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, today announced the appointments of Paul Kuehneman and Eldon Quam to assistant controllers.

Kuehneman will lead all financial responsibilities for supply chain, Jennie-O Turkey Store and product costing, including financial analysis, management reporting and forecasting. Quam will oversee all financial operations for the Grocery Products and International segments, along with leading financial shared services, revenue and budgeting. They will both report to Jana Haynes, vice president and controller at Hormel Foods.

"Both Paul and Eldon bring expansive technical capabilities along with exceptional understanding of our company and its financial operations," said Jana Haynes, vice president and controller at Hormel Foods. "I look forward to continuing to work with them both in their new roles."

Kuehneman

Kuehneman currently holds the position of vice president and chief financial officer for Jennie-O Turkey Store, based out of the Jennie-O Corporate Office in Willmar, Minn. He joined the company in 1993 and held various accountant and controller roles at the company's Austin, Minn., and Rochelle, Ill., food manufacturing facilities as well as the company's Corporate Office in Austin, Minn. Before assuming his current position, he was the director of internal audit at Hormel Foods. Kuehneman earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Northwest Missouri State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Quam

Quam currently holds the position of finance lead for the company's Oracle implementation, based out of the Corporate Office in Austin, Minn. He joined the company in 1998 and held various accountant, auditor and controller roles at the Corporate Office and the company's Austin, Minn., food manufacturing facility. He held the roles of chief financial officer for the company's Applegate business in Bridgewater, N.J., and director of SEC compliance for the company before being named to his current role in 2019. Quam earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Concordia College and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

