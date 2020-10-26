  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ZTO to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Nov 18, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:ZTO +0%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2020

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the U.S. markets closes on November 18, 2020.

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, which is 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

852-5808-1995

Singapore:

800-120-5863

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

2473190

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through November 25, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Canada:

855-669-9658

Passcode:

10149585

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508
Email: [email protected]

Media
Tel: (86) 21 3108 0370
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-to-announce-third-quarter-financial-results-on-nov-18-2020-301159374.html

SOURCE ZTO Express Cayman Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)