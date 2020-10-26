Smead Value Fund Cuts Acccenture, Exits Paypal

The Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during its third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

Accenture

The fund reduced its position in Accenture PLC (ACN) by 35.61%. The trade had an impact of -1% on the portfolio.

The IT services firm has a market cap of $145.74 billion and an enterprise value of $141.54 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 33.09% and return on assets of 15.5% are outperforming 92% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.84 is below the industry median of 2.15.

The largest guru shareholder of the stock is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and the MS Global Franchise Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Qualcomm

The fund's Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) position was trimmed by 26.97%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.95%.

The company, which develops and licenses wireless technology, has a market cap of $145.51 billion and an enterprise value of $150.74 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 64.61% and return on assets of 8.34% are outperforming 78% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.67 is below the industry median of 1.43.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.30%.

Wells Fargo

The guru's fund curbed its position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 24.07%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.75%.

The U.S. bank has a market cap of $96.20 billion and an enterprise value of $97.28 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.87% and return on assets of 0.16% are underperforming 89% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.91 is far below the industry median of 1.41.

The largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) with 3.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 2.51%, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.13% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.70%.

NVR

The fund reduced its NVR Inc. (NVR) holding by 24.07%, impacting the portfolio by -0.61%.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $15.64 billion and an enterprise value of $14.91 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 33.66% and return on assets of 19.58% are outperforming 97% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.61 is above the industry median of 0.51.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.68% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.63% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.

PayPal

The investment fund closed its investment in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL). The portfolio was impacted by -0.60%.

The electronic payment solutions provider has a market cap of $238.24 billion and an enterprise value of $234.16 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.54% and return on assets of 4.83% are outperforming 87% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.46 is above the industry median of 0.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.83% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.63% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.60%.

The Walt Disney

The investment fund trimmed its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) position by 17.72%. The trade had an impact of -0.56% on the portfolio.

The Walt Disney Co. has a market cap of $231.94 billion and an enterprise value of $277.84 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. While the return on equity of -1.23% is underperforming the sector, return on assets of -0.54% is outperforming 51% of companies in the media - diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.36 is below the industry median of 0.91.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Laffont with 0.51% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.50%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: