SMTC Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: SMTX -0.69%

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market close and host a conference call the following morning on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 am ET.

The conference call will be accessible over the internet at the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://www.smtc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar or by telephone at 1-833-316-0546 (for U.S. participants), 1-866-605-3852 (for Canadian participants) or 1-412-317-5727 (for participants outside of the U.S. and Canada).

It is recommended that investors joining by telephone dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call and request to join the SMTC Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. The conference call will be available for on-line replay from the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Avionics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors, Telecom, Networking and Communications, and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit board assembly production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, and sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg
Managing Director
Darrow Associates, Inc.
516-419-9915
[email protected]

