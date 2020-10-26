Zogenix to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 10

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. ( ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and host a corporate update conference call and webcast after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Tuesday, November 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-407-9716 International: 201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13711927 Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141969

Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and received a positive CHMP opinion in Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe childhood onset epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a different rare childhood-onset epilepsy and another for MT1621, an investigational novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of TK2 deficiency, a rare genetic disorder. MT1621 is being developed through Modis Therapeutics, a Zogenix company.

Melinda Baker

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (510) 788-8732 | [email protected]

Brian Ritchie

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (212) 915-2578 | [email protected]

In Europe : Kerry Lloyd-Jones, Account Director, Porter Novelli

+44 (0) 7949 794 290 | [email protected]

In the US : Stefanie Tuck, Vice President, Porter Novelli

+1 (978) 390-1394 | [email protected]



