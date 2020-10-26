  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zogenix to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 10

October 26, 2020 | About: ZGNX -2.77%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. ( ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and host a corporate update conference call and webcast after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Tuesday, November 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time
Toll Free:877-407-9716
International:201-493-6779
Conference ID:13711927
Webcast:
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141969

About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and received a positive CHMP opinion in Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe childhood onset epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a different rare childhood-onset epilepsy and another for MT1621, an investigational novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of TK2 deficiency, a rare genetic disorder. MT1621 is being developed through Modis Therapeutics, a Zogenix company.

Zogenix
Melinda Baker
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (510) 788-8732 | [email protected]

Investors
Brian Ritchie
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1 (212) 915-2578 | [email protected]

Media
In Europe: Kerry Lloyd-Jones, Account Director, Porter Novelli
+44 (0) 7949 794 290 | [email protected]
In the US: Stefanie Tuck, Vice President, Porter Novelli
+1 (978) 390-1394 | [email protected]


