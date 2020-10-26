Ross Stores Opens 39 New Locations

DUBLIN, Calif., October 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores announces the recent opening of 30 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and nine dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 17 different states in October. These new locations complete the Company's store growth plans for fiscal 2020 with the addition of 66 new stores.

"We remain committed to growing our Ross and dd's footprints across our existing markets as well as expansion into our newer markets. We added a total of 12 stores to our largest markets of California, Texas, and Florida, while opening two stores in Ross' newest mid-western state, Ohio. In addition, Ross and dd's both expanded their presence into new states. Ross entered the state of West Virginia and now operates in 40 states and dd's opened its first store in Arkansas and has locations in 21 states," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,594 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 275 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

