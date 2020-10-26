  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Getinge launches NICCI - the latest innovation in Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring

October 26, 2020

NICCI is Getinge's latest innovation in Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring, providing continuous and noninvasive hemodynamic insights to reduce the risk of severe complications for patients with low blood pressure

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood pressure is one of the most important variables evaluated during almost every surgical intervention, but recent studies[1] show that fluctuations in blood pressure may be missed due to standard intermittent readings.

These occurring blood pressure drops, called hypotensions, result in complications which can get severe and even life threatening. They can however be reduced by continuous, noninvasive blood pressure monitoring. That's why Getinge launches NICCI, the latest innovation in Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring, providing continuous and noninvasive hemodynamic insights. It has already been awarded with the Red Dot Award 2020 for its design.

"With NICCI, hemodynamic monitoring has never been easier. While measuring continuously and non-invasively, NICCI provides a complete picture of the patient's individual hemodynamic status - ensuring the medical staff that they never miss a beat," says Clemens Brühl, Head of Product Management Advanced Patient Monitoring at Getinge.

With dynamic parameters like cardiac index (CI), stroke volume variation (SVV) and pulse pressure variation (PPV) NICCI guides individual treatment decisions for example related to Goal Directed Fluid Therapy (GDFT).

"It has a sensor that comes in three sizes, containing two finger cuffs that perform an automatically alternating continuous measurement from one finger to the other after no more than an hour. This enables continuous use of NICCI for up to 72 hours," explains Clemens Brühl.

He adds:

"The easy click mechanism allows a fast setup and there are smart design elements such as an integrated cable storage and quick access keys to allow a simple handling."

NICCI is based on the Continous Noninvasive Arterial Pressure Technology (CNAP).

NICCI allows the anesthesiologist to assess the patients' hemodynamic status even before induction of anesthesia and after surgery. Main application area is before, during and after surgery as well as in post-operative care units, but also emergency rooms and cath-labs.

Learn more about NICCI >>

Discover facts and figures on hypotension >>

The availability of NICCI depends on regional regulatory approval status. If you have questions, please reach out to your local Getinge representative.

Source:

[1] https://www.getinge.com/int/insights-results/optimized-clinical-treatment/advanced-patient-monitoring/reduce-intraoperative-hypotension/hypotension-facts-and-figures

CONTACT:

Media contact:

Anna Appelqvist, Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +46-(0)10-335-5906
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/getinge/r/getinge-launches-nicci---the-latest-innovation-in-advanced-hemodynamic-monitoring,c3221940

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/942/3221940/1323376.pdf

Getinge launches NICCI - the latest innovation in Advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring

https://news.cision.com/getinge/i/getinge-nicci,c2842021

Getinge NICCI

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getinge-launches-nicci--the-latest-innovation-in-advanced-hemodynamic-monitoring-301159566.html

SOURCE Getinge


