Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., Boyd Gaming Announce Launch of Cashless Wagering Digital Wallet

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. announced today it has partnered with leading casino operator Boyd Gaming Corporation to launch Aristocrat's cashless wagering digital wallet technology at Boyd Gaming's Blue Chip Casino Resort Spa in Michigan City, Indiana.

This new innovation is the cornerstone of a new "Resort Wallet" feature in which patrons can place cash on account at the cashier cage, then use their player loyalty card to instantly access those funds on the casino floor. The digital wallet eliminates the need to handle cash at slot machines or redeem tickets, creating a frictionless experience for the customer.

The Blue Chip launch will initially provide access to the wallet for slot machine players, allowing them to use their B Connected player loyalty card to place wagers and cash out credits. In future stages, access to the digital wallet will be expanded to table games, restaurants, and other amenities at Blue Chip.

Based on the success of the Blue Chip launch, and pending regulatory approvals, Aristocrat and Boyd Gaming intend to expand digital wallet technology to additional Boyd Gaming properties across the country. The two companies also plan to integrate the digital wallet into Boyd Gaming's B Connected Mobile app, creating a truly digital, touchless experience for Boyd Gaming customers.

"Building on our strategic partnership with Aristocrat, Boyd Gaming continues to add best-in-class mobile cashless wagering and contactless solutions that will greatly enhance the patron experience at our properties," said Blake Rampmaier, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Boyd Gaming. "As previously announced, we will continue to leverage our partnership with Aristocrat to drive mobile innovation in a secure and exciting environment for our patrons."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many regulators have asked manufacturers to accelerate their cashless strategies. Aristocrat believes the time is now for cashless gaming and has invested heavily in expanding digital and mobile strategies that will assist in transforming the casino floor to be a more robust patron experience while supporting responsible gaming initiatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Boyd to bring this new and exciting solution to their patrons," said Cath Burns, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Solutions for Aristocrat. "We are passionate about the patron engagement and that Boyd continues to roll out Aristocrat's suite of innovative CX mobile solutions to aid in the transformation of the patron and industry experience."

Aristocrat's Oasis CX 360TM solution, now installed at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, is one of the most widely used casino management systems. Oasis combines an award-winning portfolio of casino management technology comprised of slot management, bonusing, digital, table management, single-card loyalty solutions, kiosks, mobile and a media management hub.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For more information about Oasis 360 system or any of Aristocrat's industry-leading solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocrat-us.com . Join Aristocrat on Facebook , Instagram, LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Media Contacts:

For Aristocrat:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications

[email protected]

Meghan Sleik, Director of Marketing

Aristocrat Technologies

[email protected]

For Boyd Gaming Corporation:

David Strow

Boyd Gaming Corporation

(702) 792-7386

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-technologies-inc-boyd-gaming-announce-launch-of-cashless-wagering-digital-wallet-301159367.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.