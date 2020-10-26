Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Third Quarter 2020

WESTBURY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:XAN) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market closes, and it invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (U.S. domestic) or 201-689-8562 (International) with the passcode 13712399 or from the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://exantas.investorroom.com/.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2020 through November 18, 2020 by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 412-317-6671 (International), passcode 13712399.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, office and independent senior living in top US markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at [email protected].

