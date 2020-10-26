  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Global Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

October 26, 2020

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the Global Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group (Investor Con)

REGISTER OR LOGIN HERE: https://bit.ly/3dSUJ8X

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presentations:

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Keynote Presentation: "The Role of Gold as Money and as a Portfolio Enhancer Over Time"
Daniel Oliver Jr., Managing Member of Myrmikan Capital, LLC

Midas Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: MDRPF | TSX: MAX)

KORE Mining Ltd.

(OTCQX: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE)

Labrador Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: NKOSF | TSX-V: LAB)

Pancon Resources Corp.

(OTCQB: PUCCF | TSX-V: PUC)

Regulus Resources, Inc.

(OTCQX: RGLSF | TSX-V: REG)

Tonogold Resources, Inc.

(Pink: TNGL)

Kuya Silver Corp.

(CSE: KUYA)

Skeena Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: SKREF | TSX: SKE)

Karora Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)

New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: NPDCF | TSX-V: NGLD)

Aurcana Silver Corp.

(OTCQX: AUNFF | TSX-V: AUN)

Danakali Ltd.

(Pink: DNKLY | ASX: DNK | LSE: DNK)

Endeavour Mining Corp

(OTCQX: EDVMF | TSX: EDV)

Tectonic Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: TETOF | TSX-V: TECT)

Keynote Presentation: "The Gold Price as a Signal and Predicting the Direction of Gold Miners"
Stephen A. Shipman, CFA, Arden Investment Advisors

Arizona Metals Corp

(OTCQB: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC)

Eloro Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: ELRRF | TSX-V: ELO)

Luminex Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: LUMIF | TSX-V: LR)

Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)

Reyna Silver Corp.

(Pink: RSNVF | TSX-V: RSLV)

Integra Resources Corp.

(NYSE American: ITRG | TSX-V: ITR)

Silver One Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE)

Blackrock Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: BKRRF | TSX-V: BRC)

Loncor Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: LONCF | TSX: LN)

Braveheart Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RIINF | TSX-V:BHT )

Monarch Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: MRQRF | TSX: MQR)

Minera Alamos, Inc.

(OTCQB: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI)

Tajiri Resources Corp.

(Pink: TAJIF | TSX-V: TAJ)

Brixton Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB)

Keynote Presentation: "The Role of Junior Mining in the Energy Transition"
Daniel Mamadou, Executive Director of Talaxis

Deep Yellow Ltd.

(OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL)

Bannerman Resources, Ltd.

(OTCQB: BNNLF | ASX: BMN)

White Rock Minerals Ltd.

(OTCQX: WRMCF | ASX: WRM)

Group Ten Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX-V: PGE)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU)

Lion One Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: LOMLF | TSX-V: LIO | ASX: LLO)

Clean Air Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: CLRMF | TSX-V: AIR)

Panoro Minerals Ltd.

(Pink: POROF | TSX-V: PML)

Nova Minerals Ltd.

(OTCQB: NVAAF | ASX: NVA)

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd.

(CSE: NICO)

Medallion Resources Ltd.

(OTCQB: MLLOF | TSX-V: MDL)

Theta Gold Mines Ltd.

(OTCQB: TGMGF | ASX: TGM)

Lake Resources N.L.

(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp

(Pink: NHVCF | TSX-V: NEE)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metals--mining-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301159549.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

