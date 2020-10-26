LONDON, UK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 Scheduled Time: 08:30 a.m. ET US/Canada Toll Free Dial-In: 1-877-246-9875 International Dial-In: 1-707-287-9353 Conference ID: 1678510

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay will be available until November 25, 2020. The replay telephone numbers are: US/Canada 1-855-859-2056 and International 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 1678510.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

For more information visit atlascorporation.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-third-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301159556.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.