TripSavvy Announces Third Annual Editors' Choice Award Winners

Special Edition 2020 Awards Recognizes those Supporting Communities During the Pandemic
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TripSavvy announced the winners of its third annual TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards, which honor the best of the travel industry. This year, winners were evaluated using new criteria that recognizes businesses, from large companies to hometown heroes, doing the most good for customers and communities during the global pandemic and fighting for equity and equality.
A departure from previous iterations, which named more than a thousand winners worldwide, TripSavvy's award-winning editors selected this year's intimate group of 70 U.S. businesses because of the hope they offer in a difficult year. More than 30 U.S.-based travel experts worked alongside TripSavvy editors to surface the behind-the-scenes stories of businesses aiding medical workers, supporting the fight for racial equality, and championing their communities.
"At TripSavvy, we pride ourselves on inspiring our millions of monthly readers to travel with confidence," said Molly Fergus, General Manager of TripSavvy, "2020 has challenged the entire travel and tourism industry, and we saw an opportunity to help people fall back in love with America by shining a light on those leading important change and bringing their communities together."
This year's winners were chosen for their adaptability, innovation, and commitment to next-level customer service. The 70 honorees were divided into four categories including Industry Leaders, Innovators, Community Leaders, and Quick Responders. Winners include businesses as big as JetBlue, which vowed to be the first airline to offset its carbon emissions, to those like Taharka Brothers, a Baltimore ice cream shop encouraging customers to vote.
To view the full list of winners and their stories, visit TripSavvy's winner's section here or see below.
2020 TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards Winners:
Industry Leaders
Hawaii Tourism Authority
Belize Tourism Board
Singapore Tourism Board
Delta
JetBlue
Airbnb
Scott's Cheap Flights
Amtrak
NBA
World Central Kitchen
Project Roomkey
Independent Restaurant Coalition
American Hotel and Lodging Association
Outdoor Afro
Quick Responders
Four Seasons Resort Hualālai
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
The Lakehouse
Mozza Restaurant Group
Canter's Deli
Mimi Cheng's
Four Seasons New York
Sauce Pizzeria
Wythe Hotel
Deno's Wonder Wheel Park
Cosmo's Restaurant & Bar
Vic and Al's
DorWood Distillery
Nepenthe
Distillery 98
Community Leaders
Burgerlords
Porto's Bakery
Ranch at Rock Creek
Stone Hill Inn
Alliance Theatre
Oriole
Taharka Brothers Ice Cream
Kimpton Aertson Hotel
Wicked Weed Brewing
Musang
Nixta Taqueria
Apron Inc
Olmsted
The Greyhound
Juniper
Zahav
Dunns Josephine Hotel
Oxalis
Rose's Fine Foods
Innovators
Cincinnati Art Museum
Holliday Park
Lake Erie Nature and Science Center
The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas Sands
Red Rocks Amphitheater
Shoes and Brews
Bell Arts Factory
The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown
Levy Park
Charleston
Institute of Contemporary Art San José
Brattle Theatre
Urban Ecology Center
Crystal Bridges Art Museum
Dempsey Bakery
Mid-America Science Museum
Longwood Gardens
Alabama Symphony Orchestra
Art Institute of Chicago
Music Box Theatre
Lookingglass Theatre Co.
Badlands National Park
