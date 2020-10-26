Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Names Inspirational Fashion Leader Elizabeth Meltzer As General Merchandising Manager

UNION, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) has named Elizabeth Meltzer as Senior Vice President (SVP), General Merchandising Manager for its Bed, Bath and Home Décor categories, effective November 2, 2020. Ms. Meltzer will join the Company's merchandising leadership team, reporting to Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President & Chief Merchandising Officer, and President of Harmon Health and Beauty Stores.

Ms. Meltzer will play a key role in the delivery of Bed Bath & Beyond's Product pillar growth strategy, overseeing the development of a customer-inspired assortment that will include an array of owned brands from 2021 to build authority and relevance in the Home market. She will also help accelerate the Company's strategic sourcing program, which is expected to continue to drive margin improvements and greater value for customers.

Joe Hartsig said, "We're developing a customer-centric assortment that builds on our authority in the Home market through greater differentiation, inspiration and value. Elizabeth's experience developing brands and effective omnichannel product strategies for some of the world's leading fashion retailers brings new expertise to our team that will accelerate our transformation and make it easier for our customers to feel at home with Bed Bath & Beyond."

Ms. Meltzer has over 25 years of experience in retail merchandising, most recently as SVP of Merchandising at The Gap where she built a global assortment across all divisions. Additionally, Ms. Meltzer has led merchandising strategies at a multitude of other well-known retail and consumer brands, including Loft, Uniqlo, Madewell and Calvin Klein.

Ms. Meltzer said, "Our homes are now the center of our lives, and I'm excited to join this iconic brand at such an important moment. I'm passionate about building brands that drive loyalty and growth, and I look forward to joining this world class team to develop an inspiring home assortment, that builds connection and relevance with customers."

