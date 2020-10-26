  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

October 26, 2020 | About: OTCPK:FNMA -0.25% OTCPK:FNMA -0.25%

Company to Host Conference Call

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call for the media to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on October 29, 2020. Other participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode.

The company's third quarter 2020 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Event day and time
Thursday, October 29, 2020
8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only webcast instructions
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383307&tp_key=f41288c2d6
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

Listen-only phone line instructions
It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast via the URL above.
United States: 1-877-770-3647
Passcode: 12944468#

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-scheduled-release-of-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301159674.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


