G5 Entertainment to present its third quarter results on November 5th, 2020

October 26, 2020 | About: OSTO:G5EN -1.57%

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment AB, a leading European casual mobile game developer and publisher will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on November 5th at 07:30am (CET).

The results will be presented by Vlad Suglobov, CEO and Stefan Wikstrand, CFO in a conference call and live webcast at 08:00am (CET), followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the conference by phone, please use the following dial-in details below:
SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 583 73
UK: +44 (0) 3333 009 274
US: +1 844 625 1570

To participate in the live webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/g5-entertainment-q3-2020

The webcast presentation will be available on the company's corporate website after the presentation: https://www.g5e.com/corporate/report/2020

For additional information, please contact:

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, [email protected]
Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

