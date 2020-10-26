MAXA Designs Integrates with Black Knight's Optimal Blue Scenario Pricing API to Help Provide Compliant Marketing Designs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI), recently announced the API certification of MAXA, a company that provides marketing templates to companies. This direct integration between MAXA's marketing design platform and Black Knight's Optimal Blue Scenario Pricing API enables MAXA's creative marketing platform to incorporate and display compelling, real-time mortgage rates across a variety of print and digital design templates. Mortgage professionals can leverage this capability to significantly elevate their marketing efforts within a regulatory framework. Optimal Blue, a leading provider of secondary market solutions and actionable data services, was acquired by Black Knight in September 2020.

As a direct result of this integration, MAXA clients can easily populate an extensive library of hosted, quality promotional materials that display real-time mortgage rates. Mortgage lenders also benefit because they are able to provide real estate partners better service by including rates on demand for fliers promoting open house events or other co-branded efforts.

"Our integration with Optimal Blue's advanced library of product eligibility and pricing APIs positions MAXA to fulfill the creative need and marketing vision of our clients, while simultaneously helping to achieve compliance demands," explained James Wong, Chief Energizing Officer at MAXA. "The integration creates a more comprehensive financing experience that supports all of our real estate and mortgage professionals with building long-lasting business relationships."

"We are excited to see this integration come to fruition with such a trailblazing creative agency in the mortgage space," said Strategic Alliances Manager Chazz Huston, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies division. "Combining MAXA's API certification with Optimal Blue highlights our commitment to understanding regulatory guidelines and solving the challenges to live pricing data that mortgage marketers often face—making MAXA a trusted source for marketing design in the industry."

About MAXA

MAXA works with hundreds of brands and independent franchises to design on-brand marketing and social media templates and host everything on a custom, white-labeled, marketing design platform for associates to access and customize 24/7. Learn more about MAXA at maxadesigns.com and https://www.maxadesigns.com/5-reasons.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

