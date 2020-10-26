Pixelworks Appoints Dr. Alan Zhou as Executive VP, President of China in Support of Strategic and Mobile Growth Initiatives in Asia Fueled by 5G and AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alan Zhou as Executive Vice President and President of Pixelworks China, to oversee the Company's ongoing expansion in Asia. Dr. Zhou is an accomplished senior executive with more than 30 years of experience as a visionary in mobile wireless communications, having held numerous technical and management executive positions at both start-ups and global companies such as Qualcomm, Agere Systems, Lucent Technologies and AT&T Bell Labs.

Dr. Zhou most recently served as Managing Partner of An Xin Capital, LLP, a billion dollar Chinese-based private equity firm focused on global semiconductor M&A investment. During his career, he has founded or co-founded several companies, including MEMS Inc. (IPO on NASDAQ), Top Global USA (acquired) and Bellnet Technologies. Previously, as Vice President of China Sales at Qualcomm, Dr. Zhou was responsible for all smartphone chipset business and Qualcomm's customer design wins in China. While in the role, his team delivered over $3B in revenue (40% of total revenue) and over 150M units of smartphone chipsets per year. Earlier, while working for AT&T Bell Labs, Lucent Microelectronics and Agere Systems as Managing Director in China, he established the first communications IC design center and launched the first GSM handset reference design to a dozen leading communications and consumer electronic companies. Dr. Zhou received his Ph.D. and Masters of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT with over 30 patents granted.

"I am pleased to join Pixelworks, a company with highly regarded fundamental technology and competencies that enable many products shaping the daily lives of millions of end users. I look forward to working with the Company's very talented team to make Pixelworks a recognized name across China and the broader Asia region," said Dr, Zhou. "With the Company's growing strategic focus on serving 5G-driven demand for advanced imaging technologies in China, I intend to help drive successful and expanded engagements with OEM customers across multiple device tiers and subsegments within the mobile market."

"Alan is a significant addition to Pixelworks' organization and brings extensive China-based leadership experience to our executive management team," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "His appointment represents an important next step, as we continue to cultivate and advance a growing number of customers and strategic opportunities in China. In addition to supporting expanded engagements with customers, he will spearhead our strategic initiatives to strengthen the prominence of Pixelworks' technology and brand recognition throughout the Asia region. I look forward to Alan's contributions to the Company's future success, as we seek to capitalize on the meaningful long-term growth opportunities for Pixelworks' industry-leading visual and display quality solutions."

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

