IGEN signs Agreement with T-Mobile's Master Agent Hyperion Partners

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the signing of a Partner Agreement with Hyperion Partners, Master Agent for T-Mobile Business. The Partner Agreement enables the sales of IGEN products and services through Hyperion channels that include Resellers, Referrers, and a prerequisite for T-Mobile's "Sell with Partner" program and the most recently announced T-Mobile Business Partner Program.

The T-Mobile Business Partner Program is a comprehensive program to support T-Mobile's Indirect Business Channels through a full-service portal, social marketing tools to drive demand, and co-branding material to support the sales and marketing of partner products and services

https://businesspartners.t-mobile.com/English/

VP & GM Abel Sierra of IGEN Networks Corp stated, "This is an exciting opportunity for us to be able to market our products through Hyperion Partners and through their Master Agent relationship with T-Mobile for Business. Combined with Hyperion Partner's expansive Reseller and Referrer channels across the US, we now are qualified to expand our sales channels across automotive dealerships, credit unions, and commercial fleet businesses through T-Mobile Business sales and marketing eco-system."

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time alerts, and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit., www.igennetworks.net

About Hyperion Partners

Hyperion Partners LLC (www.hyperionpartners.net) is a full-service business development and technology consulting firm specializing in mobility. Founded in 2012, Hyperion brings to bear decades of executive and functional expertise spanning wired and wireless carriers, OEMs, manufacturing, logistics, channel development, sales, marketing, business development and consulting. Hyperion focuses on the generation of revenue for their clients and partners through delivery of customized solutions, the creation of new customers, the formation of strategic relationships and the commercialization of products and services. They offer dedicated care and technical support through the ordering, activation, and implementation processes. Hyperion Partners acts as a consultant to customers and partners to ensure their customer gets the most practical, affordable, and complete solution possible.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

