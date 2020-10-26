  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

October 26, 2020 | About: NYSE:KMB -1.26%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced executive leadership changes, effective November 1, 2020.

Jeff Melucci, currently Senior Vice President, Business Development and General Counsel, has been named as Chief Transformation, Business Development and Legal Officer, adding responsibility for the company's transformation roadmap for further building its global organizational capabilities. This expanded role assumes the responsibilities of Achal Agarwal, who has announced his intent to retire at year end after 12 years with Kimberly-Clark and a nearly 40-year career. Melucci will continue to report to Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark Chairman and CEO.

In addition, Gonzalo Uribe has been named as President of Kimberly-Clark's Latin American consumer business, and will also report to Hsu, with responsibility for the company's consumer operations across Latin America. Since joining Kimberly-Clark in 2017, Uribe has built an impressive record of results leading the Andean region, and more recently the company's North Latin America subregion. Prior to joining the company, Uribe held roles of increasing responsibility with Mondelez, Kraft, Cadbury and Nabisco. He succeeds Sergio Cruz, who has been named to a newly created leadership role reporting to Maria Henry, Chief Financial Officer, focused on strengthening the company's digital business foundation and capabilities.

"I appreciate Achal's many contributions to Kimberly-Clark, and I wish him continued success in retirement," said Hsu. "At the same time, I welcome Jeff, Sergio and Gonzalo's leadership in these important roles and know that each of them will help accelerate execution of our global business strategy."

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

