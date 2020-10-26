SS&C Digitizes Benefits Administration

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the integration of its Benefits Real-time Information Exchange (BRIX) benefits administration platform with Vidado, its data digitization solution. The integration will enable insurers to seamlessly access and digitize paper or hard-to-read data on applications, streamlining adjudication and medical underwriting.

The integration of BRIX with Vidado allows for online Evidence of Insurability (EOI) capture, so EOI submitted on paper can be quickly digitized and processed. The combined solution will power the increase in engagement and submission rates, faster turnaround, automated real-time decisions and lower unit cost.

"BRIX previously offered our insurance clients highly available and scalable processing and auto-adjudication jet issue for EOI applications, whether captured in our mobile-ready portal or via third-party platforms. Inclusion of high-fidelity digitized data from offline sources is a game changer for carriers still dealing with large amounts of paper. The integration is a needed innovation for the group insurance industry," said Michael Volpe, General Manager, BenefitsXML.

SS&C Vidado uses an AI-powered engine to collect high-quality- data from any offline channel and turn it into automation-ready data 1000 times faster than a human. The proven AI extracts data from poor-quality machine-printed paper documents like faxes or hand-written documents with 95%+ accuracy and intelligently transforms the output for maximum straight-through-processing.

