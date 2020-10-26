First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund's 3rd-Quarter Commentary

It would be easy to look at some data from the third quarter and mistake it for a period of blithe recovery. Covid-19 fatalities moderated in the US, while business confidence returned. Long-dated inflation expectations approached the Federal Reserve's benchmark near 2%. The MSCI World Index gained close to 8%, while high yield bond spreads tightened by approximately 100 basis points. Under the surface, however, the situation was more complex.
One such complexity was the profound bifurcation in equity markets, perhaps best illustrated by the performance gap between the NYSE FANG+ Index and the MSCI World Value Index. During the third quarter, the FANG+ spiked 30%-plus compared to a modest 4% gain in the value index. The 12-month period ended September 30, 2020, is even more telling, as the FANG+ was up 112% compared to an 8.4% decline in the MSCI World Value Index. To be fair, the FANG+ companies displayed remarkable resilience in the face of the pandemic, capitalizing as the economy went virtual and consumers flocked to online outlets. Even with their impressive business perfor-mance, however, the incontrovertible problem for these and other growth stocks is that in most cases their market valuations have increased at a far greater rate than their revenues and cash flows. The price -to-sales ratio for the Russell 1000 Growth Index now exceeds its 1999 peak, for example, as does the ratio of the Russell 1000 Growth Index to the Russell 1000 Value Index.
The multiple expansion in growth stocks appears to reflect two recent developments. First, near- zero interest rates have pulled down the discount rate, making future cash flows appear more attractive relative to current ones. Second, the pandemic-driven shift online provided a significant boost to companies with a strong online presence. While prices of growth stocks suggest the market is already extrapolating the new higher rate of revenue growth for these companies, both of these drivers are now in the rear-view mirror; interest rates and discount rates can't fall much further, and the digital impact of Covid-19 is fading at the margin as employees, however grudgingly, return to physical work spaces. Further, the law of large numbers tells us these companies may have a hard time maintaining their rapid pace of growth as they get larger. Looking forward, positive surprises are likely to be more difficult—not less—to produce.
In natural systems, rates of growth decelerate; otherwise, trees would grow to the sky. With that understanding, we believe that the economy may take one of two paths from here. Either 1) the recovery will broaden, thus narrowing the gap in prospects for mature-economy companies versus the new-economy names, bolstering commodities, industrials, real estate and the finan-cial sector; or 2) Covid-19 will remain frustratingly endemic, with rolling regional lockdowns and a continuing need for fiscal stimulus and quantitative easing—a path that will ultimately undermine currency values.
Another significant subsurface development during the quarter was the weakening of the US dollar—against the euro, the yen, the yuan and even the Mexican peso—despite roaring growth stocks and stimulative policy. Investors evidently started to fret about the implicit fiscal tightening in the US as the stimulus from the CARES Act winds down without a new set of fiscal support measures in place.
Fiscal deficits have an unusual asymmetry: They're easier to initiate than to resolve. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the deficit is expected to fall from 16.0% of GDP this year to 8.6% in 2021. Does a 7.4% improvement in the budget deficit next year seem probable in our current fragile circum-stances? Are we ready to remove the supports that caused the ballooning of public-sector deficits but also bolstered corporate cash flows and household incomes as the Covid-19 health crisis took hold? We must consider whether policymakers inadver-tently adopted modern monetary theory, with the Fed essentially financing nearly all Treasury issuance.
This is hardly a world that is beset by calm and order. The 2020 US election season can only be described as surreal, and outside the United States a potential hard Brexit is on the immediate horizon. The UK also faces the possibility of a second referendum on independence for Scotland. And while a weaker dollar could lead to stagflation in the United States over the medium term, contemporaneous currency appreciation in Europe and China could prove disinflationary there and challenge debt reduction efforts. Meanwhile, China has become more provocative with respect to Taiwan while tightening its grip on Hong Kong.
Despite these many risks, the S&P 500 Index hit a new high in September before pulling back and now trades at roughly 22 times trailing peak earnings, which is toward the higher end of its historical valuation. We find this remarkable under the circumstances. Similarly, bond market performance and fundamentals diverged in the third quarter of 2020. Spreads continued to grind tighter, a sign of health. But leverage continued to creep up across the credit spectrum, and gross leverage in the investment grade, high yield and leveraged loan markets reached generational highs. Despite this erosion in quality, investors' appetite for fixed income investments remained strong, which we attribute in large part to investors' confidence that central banks will support bond markets if conditions should worsen. On the sovereign side, the International Mone-tary Fund expects cumulative public debt to approach 100% of global GDP, with advanced economies in particular taking advantage of easy borrowing conditions.
The summer months are typically a slow period in the primary bond market, but corporate issuance was heavy this year. Many companies, whether investment grade or below, have been more than willing to issue debt. Some are strengthening their balance sheets to bridge the period of the pandemic until cash flows revive on the far shore; other issuers are taking advantage of the robust market to push out their debt maturities. With three months left in 2020, US corporate bond issuance has already set a new annual record. On the demand side, with many sovereign bonds yielding less than zero, investors continued to seek securi-ties offering some spread over the risk-free rate of return.
Will Fed support suppress default activity in this cycle? Maybe. In a typical bear market, companies in distress are often frozen out of the credit markets. It is possible under today's conditions that confidence in the Fed's backstop will allow some of these companies to fund themselves in the high yield market. It is also possible that investors, emboldened by the Fed, may be willing to shrug off leverage of six or seven times EBITDA or even higher levels, which could reduce default activity. But we doubt that the Fed can rewrite the laws of economics. Credit costs ultimately will have to borne by somebody—investors, most likely.
Navigating Difficult Waters
In this environment. It is not difficult to imagine events—a resurgence of the pandemic, credit issues in the banking sector, a rise in real interest rates—that could send the equity and/or fixed income market into a tailspin. As long-term capital allocators, we see this as a moment when it is critically important to distinguish between risk as prospective volatility and risk as permanent capital impairment. The former is tolerable to us, but the latter is not.
We believe our core investment principles are well-suited to this kind environment. We focus on managing downside risk and strive to take only those risks for which we expect to be adequately compensated. We've continued to own a substantial number of mature-economy stocks while remaining selectively positioned in new- economy names we were able to acquire at what we believe to be sound prices. In fixed income, we think it behooves us to remain up in credit quality and as high as possible in an issuer's capital structure, rather than joining in the global reach for yield. Gold bullion and gold-mining stocks remain the key source of our potential ballast and longer-term deferred purchasing power.
Portfolio Review
Global Income Builder Fund A Shares (without sales charge*) posted a return of 3.19% in third quarter 2020, underperforming the composite index in the period. As of September 30, 2020, the Fund's equity allocation was 59.28%—40.24% international stocks and 19.04% US stocks. The Fund's 25.71% bond alloca-tion included 14.84% in investment grade issues.
Leading contributors in the period among equity and gold hold-ings included gold bullion, Unilever NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The top three fixed income contribu-tors were Osum Production Corp. first lien term loan, due 7/31/2022, Iron Mountain Incorporated 5.25%, due 7/15/2030, BI-LO Holding Finance LLC Term first lien term loan, due 05/31/2024
The price of gold rallied to a new peak in nominal US dollar terms during the quarter, eclipsing $2,000 in August before settling closer to levels consistent with 2011 highs. With the Federal Reserve committed to the quantitative easing measures it introduced to combat the impact of Covid-19, double-digit money supply growth seems likely to persist. Meanwhile, the central bank's shift from inflation targeting to inflation averaging suggests it wants real interest rates to go down. In our view, gold remains a long-duration potential hedge against the myriad risks facing investment portfolios
With a broad portfolio of consumer goods including such prod-ucts as Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Unilever (LSE:ULVR) held up relatively well during the pandemic-related selloff earlier in the year and has continued to prove agile in its response to shifting consumer demand. During the quarter, the Anglo -Dutch company announced plans to consolidate its legal structure into a single entity headquartered in London, a move that should simplify its business operations.
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) (TSMC) traded higher during the quarter on signs that its total addressable market was poised to expand. Intel announced that it was facing delays in the manufacture of its next-generation chips and may contract out the work to third parties, opening the door for a large-scale chip "foundry" like TSMC to pick up some of the business. Foundries make chips designed and named by other companies; TSMC already produces certain chips for Intel.
Osum Production Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cana-dian oil and gas producer Osum Oil Sands, which operates entirely in the province of Alberta. The company has navigated the difficult oil-price environment well and has used cash flows to pay down debt, including prepaying a large chunk of the term loan held in this portfolio.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), a leader in the North America storage and information management market, has a large base of recurring storage rental revenues that, in our view, make it an attractively stable and predictable business. The company has been cutting costs and working to rationalize its data storage properties, and it is also partnering with other investors to expand into digital data storage. As spreads tighten, long-duration bonds like this appreciate more in value than do shorter-term bonds.
BI-LO is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which owns supermarkets in the region for which it is named that operate as BI-LO and other brand names. The BI-LO term loan was issued as part of the company's bankruptcy reorganization in 2018.
In our view, Southeastern Grocers has performed well since emerging from bankruptcy—shrinking its store base, increasing its EBITDA margins and hitting its earnings guidance. It has also continued to execute on its post-bankruptcy strategic plan, including asset sales (notably, of BI-LO stores as it divests itself of the brand).
Stocks that detracted from third quarter performance included Exxon Mobil Corporation, CK Asset Holdings Limited, Schlum-berger NV. Fixed income detractors included Government Of Indonesia 8.25%, due 7/15/2021, Delta Air Lines, Inc. term loan, due 10/20/2027, DCP Midstream LLC 4.75%, due 9/30/2021.
The stock of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) continued to struggle in the third quarter, and it lost roughly half its market cap year to date. Despite this, we believed Exxon Mobil was well-equipped to contend with lower prices and remained a compelling invest-ment. The company demonstrated high levels of operational flexibility during the difficult market environment and main-tained an upward drift in earnings power. Its high-quality, long-duration assets occupy attractive positions on the cost curve.
CK Asset Holdings (HKSE:01113) is a Hong Kong-based holding company comprised primarily of REITs and property development concerns in Asia alongside a range of other businesses globally including infrastructure/utilities, among others. In addition to ongoing unease about unrest in Hong Kong, the company's stock has been impacted by its purchase of UK pub operator Greene King in late 2019, just months before the country's bars and restaurants were shuttered in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. CK Asset Holdings, which remains unlevered, trades at a substantial discount to our sense of its net asset value, and the controlling family has been increasing its stake in the company. A dividend cut over the summer came as an unwel-come surprise to investors, given the company's track record of paying dividends.
Oilfield services giant Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) struggled to gain traction following the initial pandemic-related selloff of the first quarter. The company has been aggressive in cutting costs in response to the difficult operating environment; it has slashed about 25% of its workforce, reduced its dividend and sold off assets, including its North American hydraulic fracking business. We see Schlum-berger's financial strength and dominant market position as sources of resilience that may potentially enable it to respond positively if and when oil prices rebound.
Indonesia's central bank has been engaged in a range of stimula-tive policies—both conventional and non, including govern-ment bond purchases—in an attempt to offset the disruptions of Covid-19. Though economic conditions have improved, the country looks poised to experience its first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis. The rupiah, meanwhile, has been Asia's weakest currency through the first three quarters of the year and the country has seen significant global outflows.
The Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) term loan is a financing collateralized by Delta's frequent flyer program, as airline companies in general have continued to bolster liquidity in the face of the pandemic's impact on operations. As intended, we held this term loan briefly and swapped out of it in order to get a good allocation of another new Delta debt issue we were seeking—a secured five-year bond.
DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) is a Denver-based master limited partnership focused on gathering, compressing, transporting and selling natural gas. Pricing on the DCP issue we hold was basically flat on the quarter. Given the disruptions to the energy industry in 2020, the company has been focused on cutting costs and actually managed to improve its free cash flow in the first half of 2020 and reduce its leverage ratio.
We appreciate your confidence and thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management
The commentary represents the opinion of the Global Income Builder portfolio managers as of September 30, 2020, and is subject to change based on market and other conditions. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the entire firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The information provided is not to be construed as a recommendation to buy, hold or sell or the solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any fund or security.