Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc (USAP) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Christopher M Zimmer Bought $258,442 of Shares

October 26, 2020 | About: USAP -1.38%

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher M Zimmer (insider trades) bought 45,823 shares of USAP on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $5.64 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $258,442.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc and its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products. It offers stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other premium alloyed steels. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc has a market cap of $49.710 million; its shares were traded at around $5.63 with and P/S ratio of 0.25.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Christopher M Zimmer bought 45,823 shares of USAP stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $5.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of USAP, click here

.

