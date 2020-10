First Eagle Comments on Schlumberger

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB ) struggled to gain traction following the initial pandemic-related selloff of the first quarter. The company has been aggressive in cutting costs in response to the difficult operating environment; it has slashed about 25% of its workforce, reduced its dividend and sold off assets, including its North American hydraulic fracking business. We see Schlum-berger's financial strength and dominant market position as sources of resilience that may potentially enable it to respond positively if and when oil prices rebound.