CNB Bank Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, International Paper Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company CNB Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, DraftKings Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, International Paper Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Northwest Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNB Bank. As of 2020Q3, CNB Bank owns 377 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TEAM, SHM, SUB, DKNG, MTCH, QUAL, TSLA, CVNA, ZM, GLDM, SMDV, NKLA, ROK, USO, SNOW, ACB, KODK, ZVO, VXRT,

TEAM, SHM, SUB, DKNG, MTCH, QUAL, TSLA, CVNA, ZM, GLDM, SMDV, NKLA, ROK, USO, SNOW, ACB, KODK, ZVO, VXRT, Added Positions: XOM, LOW, BTI, T, LMT, TFC, HAS, DLR, PRU, TRP, ENB, AMP, PM, UNP, SBUX, WMB, MRK, IBB, D, CCI, IWF, MA, PEP, VZ, AMGN, CVX, PFE, DGX, RTX, DOW, CSCO, TGT, IWD, XBI, DUK, IWO, MMM, NIO, TTD, SQ, ADBE, CLX, FTV, SHOP, LYB, ODFL, WMT, ROP, USB, KHC, MTB, MSCI, MS, LRCX, ADM, CCL,

XOM, LOW, BTI, T, LMT, TFC, HAS, DLR, PRU, TRP, ENB, AMP, PM, UNP, SBUX, WMB, MRK, IBB, D, CCI, IWF, MA, PEP, VZ, AMGN, CVX, PFE, DGX, RTX, DOW, CSCO, TGT, IWD, XBI, DUK, IWO, MMM, NIO, TTD, SQ, ADBE, CLX, FTV, SHOP, LYB, ODFL, WMT, ROP, USB, KHC, MTB, MSCI, MS, LRCX, ADM, CCL, Reduced Positions: IWV, IP, AAPL, BND, GOOG, MSFT, NWBI, BMY, NKE, GUNR, ABT, ICE, FB, AMZN, EL, AMT, CVS, NVDA, CRM, ABBV, TDTT, KO, MDLZ, NVS, COST, GPN, MAS, NSC, ALL, GOOGL, MCHP, ORCL, DIS, ZBH, EEM, IBM, KLAC, WFC, V, BABA, IAA, C, GIS, LHX, JNJ, UPS, GWW, TWTR, PYPL, CMCSA, INTU, CMG, LULU, GD, HON, PZZA, NOW, WORK, BIIB, DHR, HD, MU, ORLY, QCOM, SHW, DDOG, PGX, ATVI, BP, BK, EOG, EW, MCD, NFLX, IEMG, VYM, APH, IVZ, CAT, CRL, SCHW, CME, CTAS, COP, ETFC, GE, HBAN, JCI, KSS, SPGI, MDT, MET, PNC, BKNG, SLB, SWK, SNPS, UAA, RIVE, PANW, DOCU, ALC, CARR, OTIS, VOE, VOO, AYI, ALXN, ALGN, MO, CGNX, STZ, DD, F, GSK, ISRG, MFC, MIDD, NUE, OXY, PGR, SYK, TJX, URI, MTN, XLNX, EBAY, RDS.B, HII, SPOT, CTVA, EFA, HYG, IWN,

IWV, IP, AAPL, BND, GOOG, MSFT, NWBI, BMY, NKE, GUNR, ABT, ICE, FB, AMZN, EL, AMT, CVS, NVDA, CRM, ABBV, TDTT, KO, MDLZ, NVS, COST, GPN, MAS, NSC, ALL, GOOGL, MCHP, ORCL, DIS, ZBH, EEM, IBM, KLAC, WFC, V, BABA, IAA, C, GIS, LHX, JNJ, UPS, GWW, TWTR, PYPL, CMCSA, INTU, CMG, LULU, GD, HON, PZZA, NOW, WORK, BIIB, DHR, HD, MU, ORLY, QCOM, SHW, DDOG, PGX, ATVI, BP, BK, EOG, EW, MCD, NFLX, IEMG, VYM, APH, IVZ, CAT, CRL, SCHW, CME, CTAS, COP, ETFC, GE, HBAN, JCI, KSS, SPGI, MDT, MET, PNC, BKNG, SLB, SWK, SNPS, UAA, RIVE, PANW, DOCU, ALC, CARR, OTIS, VOE, VOO, AYI, ALXN, ALGN, MO, CGNX, STZ, DD, F, GSK, ISRG, MFC, MIDD, NUE, OXY, PGR, SYK, TJX, URI, MTN, XLNX, EBAY, RDS.B, HII, SPOT, CTVA, EFA, HYG, IWN, Sold Out: ACWX, GVI, 8DEA, 8DEA, HDV, FTSM, UL, IEFA, EXPE, APT, SBAC, LAKE, GPK, COG, AGG, BMRN, EQIX, EA, DES, CPRT, 21P1, CBOE, DLTR, AFL, CHTR, TOT, RYAAY, TMO, PXD, MCO, FMC, INCY, EGLE, BKYI, PSTV, NEE, GPS, UBER, PK, CNDT, LITE, CC, XHR, VIAV, IQV, CMRX, WDAY, ABUS, CXO, XRX,

For the details of CNB Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cnb+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,090 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,938 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,275 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 118,411 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.59% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 15,714 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%

CNB Bank initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $206.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of .

CNB Bank initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,290 shares as of .

CNB Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of .

CNB Bank initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of .

CNB Bank initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of .

CNB Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 937 shares as of .

CNB Bank added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 387.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 118,411 shares as of .

CNB Bank added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 902.94%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $167.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of .

CNB Bank added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,107 shares as of .

CNB Bank added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $134.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of .

CNB Bank added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $218.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of .

CNB Bank added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of .

CNB Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07.

CNB Bank reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 93.71%. The sale prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $199.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. CNB Bank still held 325 shares as of .

CNB Bank reduced to a holding in International Paper Co by 93.45%. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. CNB Bank still held 1,150 shares as of .

CNB Bank reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 83.44%. The sale prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. CNB Bank still held 871 shares as of .

CNB Bank reduced to a holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc by 76.55%. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. CNB Bank still held 5,808 shares as of .

CNB Bank reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. CNB Bank still held 10,823 shares as of .

CNB Bank reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.97%. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. CNB Bank still held 3,661 shares as of .