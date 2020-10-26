Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC Buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Invesco Solar ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Invesco Solar ETF, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 75,777 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.55% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 78,589 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.15% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 95,258 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.46% SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 65,868 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VCR) - 64,684 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.75%

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $276.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.99%. The holding were 65,868 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 189,748 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $116.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 92,517 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $161.71 and $204.85, with an estimated average price of $186.77. The stock is now traded at around $204.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 49,063 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,027 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 154.55%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $310.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 75,777 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $218.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 95,258 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 113.75%. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $240.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 64,684 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 181.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 206,050 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $279.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 78,589 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 179.01%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 77,335 shares as of .

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.09 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $77.61.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1.