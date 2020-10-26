Firestone Capital Management Buys Ares Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Firestone Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Ares Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firestone Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Firestone Capital Management owns 399 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 164,419 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 105,785 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 226,385 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 47,264 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 95,791 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $13.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,121 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.53 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $519.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 597 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 69.38%. The purchase prices were between $33.48 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $219.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 541 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 322.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 393 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Getty Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $28.93.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18.

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.