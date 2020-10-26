  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Firestone Capital Management Buys Ares Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

October 26, 2020 | About: ZM +1.28% CROX -0.59% DOCU +0.12% TSM -1.79% CSCO -2.96% XLE -3.59% ARCC -0.21% PHYS +0% HTD -0.45% RNP -1.32% VGI -0.23% AR -6.77%

Investment company Firestone Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Ares Capital Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firestone Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Firestone Capital Management owns 399 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Firestone Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/firestone+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Firestone Capital Management
  1. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 164,419 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 105,785 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  3. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 226,385 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 47,264 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 95,791 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $13.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of .

New Purchase: John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,121 shares as of .

New Purchase: Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc (VGI)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

Firestone Capital Management initiated holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.53 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $519.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 597 shares as of .

Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 69.38%. The purchase prices were between $33.48 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of .

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $219.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 541 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 322.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 393 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Firestone Capital Management added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (LGLV)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (CWB)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Sold Out: Getty Realty Corp (GTY)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Getty Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $28.93.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Firestone Capital Management sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Firestone Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Firestone Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Firestone Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Firestone Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Firestone Capital Management keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)